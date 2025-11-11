HCA’s leadership restructuring: 4 moves to know

Here are four leadership changes — including both arrivals and departures — at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare in the past 20 days:

1. Alexis Mussi was appointed CEO of MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas, part of HCA. Ms. Mussi most recently served as CEO of Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas, also part of HCA’s Far West Division.

2. Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Ala., appointed John Quinlivan as CEO and named a new three-member board of trustees to guide its restructuring amid bankruptcy. He previously spent 19 years with HCA, where he oversaw hospitals in Florida and Georgia.

3. Anesthesiologist Jack Atwater, MD, has been named chief medical officer of HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee. Dr. Atwater has spent 30 years as an anesthesiologist and worked with Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare since 2001.

4. Jacob Wiesmann has been named divisional CFO at Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health. Prior to his new role, Mr. Wiesmann served as a market CFO for HCA.