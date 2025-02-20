Could consolidation help ASCs thrive?

Gina Taylor, quality and accreditation program manager at Bellaire, Texas-based Harris Health, joined Becker's about the advantages of collaboration between ASCs and hospitals.

From quality improvements to enhanced recruitment efforts and financial stability, here are five benefits that ASCs can gain by aligning with hospital systems.

Quality enhancement through collaboration

As a quality leader, Ms. Taylor emphasized how hospitals can bolster ASC quality initiatives by providing access to critical resources that independent ASCs may lack.

"We have access to resources that independent ASCs typically don't, and we've been able to collaborate with different departments within the healthcare system — like pharmacy, lab teams, radiology, medical staff services and health information management," she said. "These collaborations improve quality and patient care."

Hospital-affiliated ASCs can also benefit from systemwide quality improvement initiatives, standardized protocols and data access.

"Many independent ASCs don't have the same level of interdisciplinary collaboration," Ms. Taylor said. "Here, we can identify opportunities for improvement, increase patient safety and ensure high-quality care every time a patient comes to the ASC. That’s a major benefit from a quality standpoint."

Strengthening staff recruitment and retention

Another major advantage of hospital-ASC partnerships is improved recruitment and retention for both physicians and staff.

For physicians, these collaborations often create investment opportunities, allowing them to become stakeholders in the ASC.

"Many physicians have the opportunity to invest and become owners, which gives them more freedom to be involved in day-to-day operations and the care they provide to patients," Ms. Taylor said. "They are more engaged at that level."

For nurses and other clinical staff, hospitals often provide a more structured career development pathway with enhanced benefits and incentives. For example, at Harris Health, nurses have many opportunities for advancement with different achievable levels that "allows them to grow in their careers, expand their knowledge and access additional incentives," she said.

Additionally, hospital systems can often offer more comprehensive employee benefits.

New technology

ASCs that partner with hospitals also gain access to advanced medical technology and equipment that might otherwise be cost-prohibitive.

This also includes opportunities for facility growth or expansion, whether through new service lines, additional operating rooms or more sophisticated surgical technology.

Reimbursement rates

Financial stability is another advantage of ASC and hospital collaboration, particularly when it comes to negotiating payer contracts. Hospitals often have dedicated teams handling payer negotiations, which can lead to more favorable reimbursement rates for ASCs.

"With new payer contracts, ASCs gain more opportunities to expand the types of services they offer and the patient populations they serve," Ms. Taylor said.

Patient experience

From a patient perspective, hospital-affiliated ASCs offer a broader range of services and access to more specialized care.

"I think consolidation provides patients with more options in terms of services and care," Ms. Taylor said. "They have access to a broader range of physicians, different services and skilled providers."