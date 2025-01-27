Behind this Florida ASCs' 'seamless' integration of a surgical robot

Advent Health Surgery Center Blue Springs in Florida has experienced seamless integration and significant success since acquiring the DePuy Velys robot for robotic-assisted total knee replacements, administrator Amanda Henshaw told Becker's.

The decision to invest in the robot was largely driven by one physician's advocacy, as they recognized the potential to expand the center's total joint procedures. After nearly a year of deliberation, the group's president reached out to DePuy to negotiate an agreement.

The surgery center, a joint venture between Advent Health and physicians, has since achieved a 35% increase in total joint cases.

"It was a really seamless process," she told Becker's. "Once we got our robot, DePuy continued to be very supportive. They have three or four representatives present every time we use the robot, ensuring our staff is fully trained and prepared. Overall, the smooth integration is a credit to our president’s leadership and DePuy’s excellent support."

A key consideration for acquiring the robot was ensuring that case volume would justify the investment.

"For every DePuy joint procedure we perform, it counts toward a case volume agreement," Ms. Henshaw explained. "Essentially, we don’t pay out of pocket for the robot — it’s covered by meeting the agreed case numbers. We’ve consistently exceeded the required volume each month because the process has been so smooth and the doctors love using the robot."

Ms. Henshaw highlighted the broader potential for ASCs to adopt advanced technologies like robotics.

"ASCs are the future," she said. "With Medicare approval, we’re now able to do more, including robots and total joint procedures in an outpatient setting. I think it’s an excellent investment for other ASCs to consider for their surgery centers."