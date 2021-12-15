Banner Health ASC raises money for family in need

The Banner Surgery Center in Tempe, Ariz., raised money to buy gifts for a family in need.

The Tempe Unified School District connected the ASC's team to a family of three: a single mom and two children, ages 10 and 7 — according to a Dec. 14 LinkedIn post by Banner Health's ASC management company Atlas Healthcare Partners.

Banner Surgery Center-Tempe employees provided four gifts for each child, including inline skates, legos, clothes, art supplies and science kits. The ASC also gifted the mother a blanket and a new jacket and gave the family a $100 Walmart gift card.

Banner Surgery Center-Tempe provides ENT and pain management services through two operating rooms and two procedure rooms.