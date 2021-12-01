ASC piloting remote post-op wound assessments, says admin

The pace of innovation in technology has upended the status quo in healthcare with increasing frequency.

Jeffra Kinniard, RN, director of operations at Parkview SurgeryOne in Fort Wayne, Ind., told "Becker's ASC Review Podcast" that her ASC is using technology to meet patients right where they are — on their cellphones.

Note: This is an edited excerpt. Listen to the full podcast episode here.

Question: What are some of the biggest trends that you're following?

Jeffra Kinniard: We're really paying attention to the evolving technology. Our surgeons are actually piloting some opportunities to have post-op visits where the surgical wound can be assessed through the use of our cellphones or iPads and the EMR, which is very exciting.

You know, because patients will call in and say, "Oh gosh, my wound looks really red." Well, what a patient thinks is bad may be something we think is absolutely wonderful and looking good.

The other thing we're playing with a little bit is reminder texts — reminders for what time you need to come to the center, texting reminders about their next appointment, or maybe even some important instructions. So those are the kind of things in technology that we're paying attention to right now.