ASC nurse leader pay accelerates

ASC nurse leaders are seeing six-figure compensation as competition for talent stays hot in many markets, according to OR Manager.

Nurses with the title of vice president or chief nurse executive reported total compensation of $200,000 or more per year on average. Nearly half, 42%, of nurse managers said they received $120,000 to $149,999 per year. Another 24% of nurse managers said they earned $100,000 to $119,999 per year on average.

The report gathered data from 139 ASC leaders including 31% who were nurse managers and 2% with the vice president or chief nurse executive role. All respondents worked in ASCs, either physician owned, joint venture, hospital-owned ASC or other ownership.

Many ASCs elevate nurses into the administrator or administrative director role. The compensation for administrators has climbed over the last few years, hitting $100,000 to $149,999. Salaries and total compensation varied by location, experience and scope of responsibilities.