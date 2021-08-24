58% of ASCs altered employee health plans to lower costs: 3 main tactics

Nearly all ASCs offer employees health insurance benefits, but many in the past year have made changes to control costs.
The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association's 2021 Salary & Benefits Survey found that 98 percent of ASCs offer health insurance benefits for employees, and 95 percent offer family insurance plans. The survey includes results from 600 ASCs with a median of 20 employees and 3,483 cases per year.
While ASCs need a health insurance benefit to stay competitive, 58 percent of respondents reported making changes to their health plans last year to control costs. Those changes include:
- Increasing deductibles
- Increasing employee copay
- Changing insurance carriers
The report also found that ASCs are beginning to offer flexible spending accounts at a higher rate than in the past, and preferred provider organization plans are the most common among ASC employees.