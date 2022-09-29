5 USPI execs to know 

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International is the largest ASC chain in the country with 410 ASCs and 24 surgical hospitals.

Here are five of USPI's major leaders, pulled from the company's website.

Brett Brodnax. President and CEO. Mr. Brodnax joined USPI in 1999 and has previously served as the senior vice president, executive vice president and chief development officer. Before joining USPI, Mr. Brodnax was an assistant vice president at Dallas-based Baylor Healthcare System, now known as Baylor Scott & White Health. He has served on several company boards including Ameripath, K2M and Emerus.

Owen Morris. CFO. Mr. Morris joined USPI in 2019 and also serves as treasurer of Tenet Healthcare, parent company of USPI. During his tenure at USPI, Mr. Morris has overseen some of the company's major acquisitions, including the acquisition of 45 ASCs from SurgCenter Development in 2020. Prior to joining USPI, he served as managing director of Goldman, Sachs & Co.

Peter Blach. COO. Prior to becoming COO of USPI, Mr. Blach served as a market president for USPI, where he was responsible for operations in North Texas and Houston. Before joining USPI in 2007, he was the vice president of operations for Innova Healthcare. Mr. Blach is one of the 10 company leaders on Tenet Healthcare's Diversity Council.

Margie Arion. Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Arion serves as the senior vice president for Tenet Healthcare's talent management program and chief human resources officer of USPI, Tenet's Hospital Operations and Tenet Physician Resources. She has more than 30 years of human resource experience. Before joining Tenet in 2018, she served as chief human resources offices at Acosta and worked for 15 years at PepsiCo.

Collee Everett. Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer. Ms Everett has 20 years of healthcare experience, previously serving as a regional compliance officer for more than 20 Tenet hospitals in California and Arizona between 2019 and 2021. Before joining Tenet, she served in compliance roles for Logan Health Montana in Kalispell, Sheridan (Wyo.) Memorial Hospital and Kaiser Permanente.