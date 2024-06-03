5 physician specialties with the largest gender pay gaps

Orthopedic surgery is the physician specialty with the largest pay gaps between men and women in 2023, according to Doximity's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report."

The report, published May 23, draws from more than 33,000 physician compensation surveys completed between January and December 2023, with data from about 150,000 compensation surveys over the last five years.

Here are the five physician specialties with the largest pay gaps:

Orthopedic surgery

Men: $661,801

Women: $559,222

Gastroenterology

Men: $525,931

Women: $444,511

Colon and rectal surgery

Men: $466,984

Women: $398,802

Pediatric gastroenterology

Men: $301,556

Women: $258,098

Ophthalmology

Men: $485,409

Women: $417,212