5 physician specialties with the largest gender pay gaps

Orthopedic surgery is the physician specialty with the largest pay gaps between men and women in 2023, according to Doximity's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report."
The report, published May 23, draws from more than 33,000 physician compensation surveys completed between January and December 2023, with data from about 150,000 compensation surveys over the last five years.
Here are the five physician specialties with the largest pay gaps:
Orthopedic surgery
Men: $661,801
Women: $559,222
Gastroenterology
Men: $525,931
Women: $444,511
Colon and rectal surgery
Men: $466,984
Women: $398,802
Pediatric gastroenterology
Men: $301,556
Women: $258,098
Ophthalmology
Men: $485,409
Women: $417,212