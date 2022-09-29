5 numbers ASC execs need to know

Here are five numbers pointing to industry trends ASC execs need to know:

108,700: Number of formerly independent physicians who are now employed by hospitals, private equity firms, insurers or other corporate entities, according to a report from Avalere.

$2 billion: The amount that Optum, ASC chain SCA Health's parent company, purchased physician group Kelsey Seybold for this year. The massive deal points to an increasingly consolidated industry and ASC chains' efforts to add more physicians to their portfolios.

$2.2 million: The average amount ASCs spent annually on employee salary and wages, which is around 21.3 percent of net revenue, according to the VMG Health "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study."

4.42 percent: The physician pay cut CMS has proposed in its Medicare physician fee schedule proposed rule for 2023. This points to further cuts to physician pay while inflation and the cost of running an independent practice continue to rise.

13 million: Global shortage of nurses predicted by 2030 without sufficient recruitment and retention, according to a January report from the International Centre on Nurse Migration.