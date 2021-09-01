5 fast facts on USPI's CEO

Brett Brodnax is the president and CEO of United Surgical Partners International, a subsidiary of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

USPI's platform has 312 surgical facilities and more than 11,000 affiliated physicians in 30 states.

Here are five things to know about Mr. Brodnax:

1. He joined USPI in 1999 and has served as the senior vice president, executive vice president and chief development officer.

2. Before joining USPI, Mr. Brodnax was an assistant vice president at Dallas-based Baylor Health Care System. He joined USPI after helping to establish a partnership among Baylor, USPI and local physicians.

3. Mr. Brodnax received a bachelor's and master's in industrial engineering from Texas A&M and an MBA from the University of Texas at Dallas.

4. He has served on a number of company boards, including Ameripath, K2M and Emerus.

5. USPI is focused on acquisitions in 2021. "I think we're well positioned to have a strong year from a [mergers and acquisitions] perspective in 2021," Mr. Brodnax said during the fourth-quarter earnings call. "And, of course, we'll be building the pipeline for 2022 as well throughout the year."