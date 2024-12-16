42 hospitals that raised nurse pay in 2024

ASCs are closely monitoring hospital nurse salaries as they compete with the significant financial resources of larger healthcare providers in their markets to attract and retain staff.

Becker's Hospital Review reported on at least 42 hospitals that increased nurse pay in 2024.

1. Nurses at Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol, Pa., part of Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare, approved a new three-year labor contract, which includes overall wage increases averaging 14% over the life of the deal.

2. Members of the New York Professional Nurses Union approved a new labor contract with their employer, New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health. The deal includes a $38 million wage package under which a majority of the membership will receive a 20% to 23% increase to their base rate over the next three years.

3. Nurses and licensed professionals at St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, Calif., approved a new labor contract that includes wage increases. Over four years, registered nurses and licensed medical professionals will see wage increases of at least 22%.

4. Members of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals approved a three-year labor contract with Warren (Pa.) General Hospital. The agreement includes new wage scales with overall increases of 16% over three years for nurses and technologists, according to the union.

5. UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital, part of Pittsburgh-based UPMC, and union nurses have agreed to a new contract, which was approved. Under the agreement, the minimum wage for nurses with a BSN degree will be raised over three years from $31.65 to $40.25 per hour, a 31% increase.

6. Members of the National Nurses Organizing Committee have approved a new labor contract with Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center. The agreement includes wage increases of up to 25% over three years for some nurses, according to the union.

7. Nurses at MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas have approved a new labor contract. The contract includes up to 22% wage increases for some nurses over three years.

8. Nurses at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo., approved a new labor contract, which includes substantial wage increases.

9. Nurses at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan., approved a new labor contract, which also includes substantial wage increases.

10. Nurses at Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley in Pleasanton, Calif., part of Stanford Health Care, approved a new labor contract. Nurses will see wages increase by 18% over three years.



11. Nurses at Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., approved a new labor contract, which includes up to 29% wage increases for some nurses over three years.

12. Nurses at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, represented by SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, approved a new labor contract with hospital management. The three-year agreement includes an average pay raise of 24% by the end of the contract and features a commitment to reducing rotating day/night shifts.

13. The 4,000 nurses at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston approved a new labor contract, which includes a 20% to 30% wage increase over two and a half years, depending on where nurses are on the wage scale.

14. Nurses and hospital workers represented by SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania approved a new three-year contract with Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights, Pa. The agreement provides an average 16% investment in pay and compensation, with some union members receiving as much as 36%.

15. Members of the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United approved a new labor contract with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Torrance, Calif., part of the Providence system, based in Renton, Wash. The contract includes a 4.5% across-the-board wage increase over the life of the contract, in addition to step increases.

16. Members of National Nurses United at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis approved a new labor contract, which includes an average wage increase of 17% over three years, with a maximum raise of 40%.

17. Nurses at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio, who are represented by the Ohio Nurses Association, approved a new three-year labor contract. The contract includes wage scale improvements, according to the union.

18. Registered nurses at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc, Mich., who are represented by Teamsters Local 332, approved a new labor contract. The one-year agreement includes 4.25% to 39.54% wage increases based on licensure year, staffing bonuses for picking up shifts, and ratification bonuses.

19. Members of Fox Chase RNs and Techs United, an affiliate of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, approved their first union contracts. The contracts cover 400 nurses and 135 technical specialists at Philadelphia-based Fox Chase Cancer Center, part of the Temple University Health System. They include across-the-board wage increases of at least 3.25% in year one, 3% in year two, and 3% in year three, in addition to pay bumps based on experience.

20. Nurses at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia approved a new three-year contract. Under the deal, full-time nurses will receive a $1,600 signing bonus; part-time and per diem nurses will receive $1,100.

21. Members of the California Nurses Association approved a new labor contract with Washington Hospital Healthcare System in Fremont, Calif. The new deal includes a 22.5% across-the-board increase in wages over four years, according to the union.

22. Members of unions affiliated with the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals approved contracts with Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, Pa. The contract for registered nurses and certified registered nurse anesthetists includes 16% wage increases over three years.

23. Members of Jeanes Nurses United approved a new labor contract with Temple University Hospital – Jeanes Campus in Philadelphia. The agreement includes across-the-board pay increases of at least 9% over three years, in addition to pay increases based on years of experience.

24. Members of the Montana Nurses Association Local 17 approved a new labor contract with Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

25. Members of JNESO District Council 1 approved a new labor contract with Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health. The agreement includes across-the-board pay increases of up to 16% over three years.

26. Members of the National Nurses Organizing Committee, an affiliate of National Nurses United, approved a new labor contract with UChicago Medicine. The agreement includes significant across-the-board wage increases, from 20% up to 40% over four years.

27. Members of the National Nurses Organizing Committee, an affiliate of National Nurses United, at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin, Texas, approved a new labor contract. The agreement includes an average compensation increase of more than 11%, with some receiving as much as a 25.9% increase, over three years, according to the union.

28. Members of the National Nurses Organizing Committee, an affiliate of National Nurses United, at Ascension Borgess Allegan (Mich.) Hospital approved a new labor contract. The agreement includes an average raise of 26% over three years, with some nurses set to receive raises above 30%, according to the union.

29. Members of the Massachusetts Nurses Association at Newburyport, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Anna Jaques Hospital approved a new three-year contract, which includes wage increases ranging from 10.5% to 65% in the first 12 months of the contract.

39. Nurses represented by United Food and Commercial Workers 3000 approved a new labor contract with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett (Wash.). The agreement includes pay increases and ratification bonuses.

40. Members of the New York State Nurses Association at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream (N.Y.) approved a new three-year labor contract, which includes average wage increases of 19.3% to the base registered nurse rate over the life of the deal.

41. Members of the New York State Nurses Association at Northwell Health's Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, N.Y., approved a new three-year labor contract, which includes average wage increases of 18% to 20% over the life of the contract, depending on experience and job title.

42. Members of the Michigan Nurses Association at ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital in Adrian approved their tentative agreement for a new contract. The contract includes a new pay scale that reaches more than $50 per hour by the end of the three-year deal.