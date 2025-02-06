3 surgeon leaders to know

Here are three surgeons pioneering new procedures or taking on leadership roles:

1. David Weintritt, MD, and 2. Alex Mesbahi, MD: Dr. Weintritt, a breast surgeon at Alexandria-based Virginia Cancer Specialists and Dr. Mesbahi, a plastic surgeon in McLean, Va., are collaborating in the operating room to improve breast neurotization after mastectomies.

The loss of sensation in the breast after a mastectomy has for years been accepted as a common side effect of the procedure, but Dr. Weintritt said it actually represents a "very important component of quality of life."

"[It's] something that could easily be dismissed by individuals who wanted to just say, 'Well, that's kind of just the way it always has been and always will be. We're doing the best we can,'" he told Becker's. "And then we looked in the mirror and realized if it was one of our significant others or family members who was about to undergo a life-changing surgery, we'd love for every component of that operation related to their safety and sense of wellness or wholeness to be involved."

3. Laura Forese, MD: Dr. Forese was recently added to the board of directors for Surgery Partners. Dr. Forese, an orthopedic surgeon, has more than 40 years of experience in healthcare leadership and was most recently executive vice president and COO for NewYork-Presbyterian in New York City. She also held other executive management positions within the health system.