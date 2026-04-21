3 states updating physician assistant laws

Three states have updated laws governing physician assistants in the law month, expanding practice authority and revising professional titles.

Here are the three states:

1. On April 10, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed into law a bill that permits a PA’s scope of practice to be determined at the practice level. The law also allows PAs to prescribe Schedule II controlled substances and perform driver’s license vision testing.

2. Also on April 10, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed into law a bill that removes a requirement for PAs with more than three years of experience to maintain a formal written agreement with a supervising physician.

3. On April 9, Iowa became the fourth state to legally change the “physician assistant” job title to “physician associate” after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill into law. The legislation does not affect the scope of practice for PAs.

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