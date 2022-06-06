3 issues that take up most of this owner's day

Corey Welchlin, DO, is the owner of the Center for Specialty Care in Fairmont, Minn.

Dr. Welchlin will serve on the panel "ASC Management and Transactions: Big Trends for 2023" at Becker's 19th Annual Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place in Chicago from June 16-18.

Question: What issues are you spending most of your time on today?

Dr. Corey Welchlin: Currently, I'm spending most of my time on practice management, revenue cycle management and overhead.

Q: What are your top challenges and how will they change over the next 12 months?

CW: My top challenges are maintaining efficiency and quality employees while dealing with staffing shortages.

Q: What are you most excited about right now?

CW: I'm excited about getting the momentum back and building market share.