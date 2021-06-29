26 ASCs hiring administrators

Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International is hiring at least nine administrators nationally.

Here's a roundup of ASCs hiring administrators, using LinkedIn's Job Search tool and Indeed.

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based Amsurg is hiring administrators for:

Lake Bluff (Ill.) Endoscopy Center.

Orthopedic Surgery Center of Arizona in Phoenix.

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is hiring administrators for:

Reston (Va.) Surgery Center.

StoneSprings Surgicenter in Dulles, Va.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Surgery Center.

3. USPI is hiring administrators for:

An unspecified center in Rockville, Md.

An unspecified center in Bethesda, Md.

An unspecified center in Citrus Heights, Calif.

An unspecified center in Dallas.

An unspecified center in Torrance, Calif.

An unspecified center in Pleasanton, Calif.

An unspecified center in Edison, N.J.

An unspecified center in Henderson, Nev.

An unspecified center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

4. Physician-owned InterMed P.A. is hiring an operating room manager for an ASC in Portland, Maine.

5. An unspecified ASC in Sacramento, Calif., is hiring an administrator.

6. Milwaukee-based Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin is hiring an ASC division director to run its adult ASC anesthesiology practice.

7. San Antonio-based Center for Special Surgery - Texas is hiring an administrator.

8. An unspecified ASC accredited by The Joint Commission in San Jose, Calif., is hiring an administrator.

9. An unspecified ASC in Los Angeles with five operating rooms is hiring an administrator.

10. An unspecified ASC in Bend, Ore., with 14 surgical suites is hiring an administrator.

11. Fort Myers, Fla.-based ophthalmology Quigley Eye Specialists is hiring an ASC director.

12. Brighton, Mich.-based Grass Lake Surgery Center is hiring an administrator.

13. Hinsdale (Ill.) Surgery Center is hiring an administrator.

14. Hagerstown, Md.-based Cumberland Valley Surgery Center is hiring an administrator.

15. Spokane (Wash.) Urology is hiring an administrator.