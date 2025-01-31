12 HCA leadership moves in 10 days

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has made 12 leadership appointments across its hospitals in the last 10 days.

- HCA appointed a CEO and other leaders for Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H., ahead of its anticipated integration into the system.The transaction for Catholic Medical Center to join HCA Healthcare is expected to close Feb. 1.

John Skevington has been named CEO of the 330-bed hospital, effective Feb. 1. He joined HCA Healthcare in 2009 and most recently served as interim CEO of HCA's Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital. Before that, he was CEO of HCA's Parkland Medical Center in Derry, N.H.

Here are other new HCA-affiliated leaders joining Catholic Medical Center:

Pamela Guillory, BSN, chief nursing officer

Joe Pino, interim COO

Nicole Larcomb, vice president of human resources

Adrian Thompson, vice president of operations

Malachi Fisher, vice president of operations

Marwan Chadouli, assistant CFO

- Juan Sanchez, MD, was appointed HCA's chief academic officer for graduate medical education. Dr. Sanchez joined HCA in 2022, most recently serving as group vice president, managing more than half of the company's GME programs.

- TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield, Tenn., part of HCA, named Christine Lunger, as chief nursing officer.

- Frank Holcomb was appointed COO of HCA Healthcare's Summerville Medical Center in South Carolina, effective Jan. 20. Mr. Holcomb previously served as vice president of operations at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami.

- Overland Park, Kan.-based HCA Midwest Health, part of HCA, named Jeff Ardemagni CFO.

- Amica Ghebremariam was named COO of HCA Houston Healthcare West, effective Jan. 20. She served as associate administrator at HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood before being named associate COO.