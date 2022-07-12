10 total joint surgery ASC physicians to know

Below are 10 physicians performing total joint replacements at ASCs.
Editor's note: This is not a list of top surgeons, but a list highlighting professional accomplishments. Becker's does not endorse any surgeons featured on this list.
This is not an exhaustive list. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Paige Haeffele at phaeffele@beckershealthcare.com.
- Keith Feder, MD, West Coast Center for Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine, Manhattan Beach, Calif. Dr. Feder specializes in sports medicine and arthroscopic surgery. He won the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' Humanitarian Award in 2022 for his philanthropic work in the industry, including founding the West Coast Sports Medicine Foundation, a nonprofit, charitable organization dedicated to providing quality sports medicine for low-income students.
- Cato Laurencin, MD, PhD, Albert and Wilda Van Dusen distinguished professor of orthopedic surgery, University of Connecticut-Mansfield. Dr. Laurencin was awarded the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons 2022 Diversity Award for his dedication to making orthopedics more representative of, and accessible to, diverse patient populations. He specializes in sports medicine and shoulder surgery.
- Paul Tornetta III, MD, chief and chair, professor and residency program director in the department of orthopaedic surgery, Boston University School of Medicine, director of orthopedic trauma, Boston Medical Center. Dr. Tornetta founded the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' resident orthopedic core knowledge program, a residency curriculum designed to provide in-depth resources using the latest technology, research and educational materials to teach the next generation of orthopedic surgeons.
- James Browne, MD, UVA Musculoskeletal Center, Charlottesville, Va. Dr. Browne serves as chair and editor of the American Joint Replacement Registry publications. He focuses on complex primary and revision hip and knee replacement surgery and is involved in research on hip and knee replacement. His work has been published in peer-reviewed journal articles.
- Peter Rose, MD, professor of orthopedics and division chair of orthopaedic oncology at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn. Dr. Rose serves as the editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. His practice specializes in treating tumors of the spine, chest wall and extremities.
- Thomas Throckmorton, MD, Campbell Clinic, Germantown, Tenn. Dr. Throckmorton serves as editor-in-chief of OrthoInfo.org, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons’ patient education website. He works as a professor and residency director at University of Tennessee's Campbell Clinic department of orthopedic surgery in Nashville. He specializes in shoulder and elbow surgery.
- Steven Glassman, MD, Medical director at Norton Leatherman Spine Center, Louisville, Ky. Dr. Glassman is a professor of orthopedics at the University of Louisville in Kentucky, former Scoliosis Research Society president and American Spine Registry executive committee co-chair. He is a lumbar spine surgery specialist.
- Gregory Gallant, MD, Rothman Orthopaedics, Doylestown, Pa. Dr. Gallant has over 25 years of experience as a hand, elbow and shoulder surgeon. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and American Society for Surgery of the Hand and serves as editor-in-chief of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons' Orthopedic Knowledge Update self-assessment examination.
- Anthony “AJ”Johnson, MD, Orthopedic sports medicine clinical director at University of Texas Health Austin’s Musculoskeletal Institute. Dr. Johnson specializes in orthopedic surgery and orthopedic sports medicine. He is the director of the orthopedic surgery residency program for Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons diversity advisory board chair, and he oversees the treatment program for adaptive athletes and athletes with disabilities at University of Texas Health at Austin Sports and Injury Clinic's specialized program that provides specialized resources for young athletes with physical disabilities.
- Daniel Guy, MD, Emory Southern Orthopedics, LaGrange, Ga. Dr. Guy specializes in shoulder and hip surgery and sports medicine and has served as Emory Southern Orthopedics's medical director since 2000. He is a member of the Troup County Medical Society, Georgia Orthopedic Society, the Alamo Orthopedic Society, the Georgia Shoulder and Elbow Society and the Medical Association of Georgia.