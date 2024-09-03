10 top benefits ASC administrators want (and don't have)

Great ASC administrators and leaders can be hard to find and retain.

OR Manager conducted a survey of 139 ASC leaders and found 28% plan to exit their centers within the next two years. While some plan to retire, others are dissatisfied with the situation and 22% reported burnout. The survey noted year over year drops in ASC leader satisfaction with total compensation and top leadership within the organization.

ASC leaders also pointed to benefits as a point of discontent. The following benefits were identified as the most desired:

1. Profit sharing: 35%

2. Bonuses: 35%

3. Tuition / education reimbursement: 30%

4. Pension plan: 26%

5. Short term disability: 26%

6. Childcare: 10%

7. Life insurance: 8%

9. Vision: 7%

10. Long-term disability: 6%

OR Manager reported 16 respondents mentioned other benefits including more flexibility in their schedules, remote work and a four-day work week.