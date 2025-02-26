10 lowest-paying states for PAs 

Physician assistants in Alabama earned the lowest average salary in 2023, at $113,212 annually, according to a Feb. 24 report from the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

The NCCPA's 2023 Statistical Profile of Board Certified PAs by State provides insights into the professional landscape for PAs across the country, covering employment settings, specialties, job satisfaction, burnout rate and compensation trends. The data compiled responses provided by approximately 150,000 board-certified PAs between January 2021 and Dec. 31, 2023.

Here are the 10 lowest-paying states for PA, based on average 2023 income: