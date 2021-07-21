10 ASC administrators to know

Lawrence Parrish has served as the administrator of his orthopedic center for more than 15 years.

Here are 10 administrators to know:

1. Catherine Retzbach, BSN, RN, is the administrator of Memorial Ambulatory Surgery Center in Houston, Texas, where she has served for more than 14 years. Her multispecialty center offers plastic surgery, ENT, podiatry, orthopedic and spine surgery.

2. Matt Kraemer is the orthopedic service line administrator of Northern Arizona Healthcare in Flagstaff, where he has served for almost two years. He recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review on his predictions for the ASC industry.

3. Brooke Day is the administrator of Hastings (Neb.) Surgical Center, where she has served for more than nine years. She also has been the president of Nebraska Association of Independent Ambulatory Centers for more than two years.

4. Gabriel Figueroa, CASC, is the administrator of Manhattan Reproductive Surgery Center in New York City, the first ASC in the state of New York focused solely on reproductive surgery.

5. Jose Rivera-Gonzalez is the administrator of TriCounty Heart Institute in The Villages, Fla., where he has served for more than five years. He recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review about the ideal leadership model for ASCs.

6. John Paoni, administrator at Physicians Care Surgery Center in Royersford, Pa. His center offers anesthesiology, ophthalmology, orthopedic, ENT and sports medicine, among other services.

7. Lawrence Parrish is the administrator of Illinois Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Surgery Center in Morton Grove, where he has served for more than 15 years. He is also the secretary of the Illinois Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

8. Carla Lauenstein, RN, is the administrator of Southwest Lincoln (Neb.) Surgery Center, where she has served for 10 years. Her multispecialty center offers spine surgery, neurosurgery, pain management, orthopedic procedures and eye surgery, among other services.

9. Karen Wood, the administrator of Advanced Pain Management Center and Cedar Hills Surgery Center in Portland, Ore., recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review about her concerns surrounding the viability of independent centers.

10. Kirsten Anderson, CASC, is the administrator of Parkway Surgery Center in Myrtle Beach, S.C. She also serves as the treasurer of the South Carolina Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.