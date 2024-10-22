Younger people and CRC stool tests: 5 things to know

The use of fecal immunochemical testing as a screening tool for colorectal cancer is increasing.

A study published Oct. 22 in Annals of Internal Medicine evaluated the use of FIT in adults aged 45-49, following the recent recommendation to begin regular colorectal cancer screening at age 45. The study, led by Theodore Levin, MD, of Kaiser Permanente in Pleasanton, Calif., analyzed data from over 267,000 patients who received a FIT kit in 2022.

Here are five takeaways from the study:

1. Patients aged 45-49 completed colorectal cancer screening via FIT at about the same rate as those aged 50 when given the option.

2. Among those aged 45-49, 39% completed the test within three months, compared to 38% of those aged 50.

3. Positive test results were found in 3.6% of the younger group and 4% of those aged 50, with no significant difference in the percentage of patients who received a follow-up colonoscopy.

4. Although adenoma detection rates were slightly lower in the younger age group, the detection of colorectal cancer via follow-up colonoscopy was nearly the same between the two groups.

5. Researchers concluded that the "generally similar yields" between the age groups strongly support lowering the screening age to 45.