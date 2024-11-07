Where GI groups are booming

There are 1,541 gastroenterology physician group practices in the U.S., according to a recent report by Definitive Healthcare.

Here is a breakdown of the biggest GI physician groups by state, including the number of providers at each practice:

Arizona

Arizona Digestive Health (Phoenix): 76

California

Unio Specialty Care (Los Angeles): 127

Connecticut

Connecticut GI (Hartford): 312

Florida

Gastro Health (Miami): 475

Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida PA (Fort Myers): 98

Borland Groover (Jacksonville): 87

Georgia

Atlanta Gastroenterology: 123

Illinois

GI Alliance of Illinois (Arlington Heights): 80

Maryland

Capital Digestive Care (Silver Spring): 128

Minnesota

Minnesota Gastroenterology (Minneapolis): 99

New Jersey

Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey (Woodland Park): 80

Oregon

The Oregon Clinic (Portland): 253

Pennsylvania

US Digestive Health (Exton): 155

Texas