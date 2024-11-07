Where GI groups are booming

There are 1,541 gastroenterology physician group practices in the U.S., according to a recent report by Definitive Healthcare.
Here is a breakdown of the biggest GI physician groups by state, including the number of providers at each practice:
Arizona
- Arizona Digestive Health (Phoenix): 76
California
- Unio Specialty Care (Los Angeles): 127
Connecticut
- Connecticut GI (Hartford): 312
Florida
- Gastro Health (Miami): 475
- Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida PA (Fort Myers): 98
- Borland Groover (Jacksonville): 87
Georgia
- Atlanta Gastroenterology: 123
Illinois
- GI Alliance of Illinois (Arlington Heights): 80
Maryland
- Capital Digestive Care (Silver Spring): 128
Minnesota
- Minnesota Gastroenterology (Minneapolis): 99
New Jersey
- Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey (Woodland Park): 80
Oregon
- The Oregon Clinic (Portland): 253
Pennsylvania
- US Digestive Health (Exton): 155
Texas
- Texas Digestive Disease Consultants (Dallas): 556
- Digestive Health Associates of Texas (Melissa): 82