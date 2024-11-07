GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Where GI groups are booming

There are 1,541 gastroenterology physician group practices in the U.S., according to a recent report by Definitive Healthcare. 

Here is a breakdown of the biggest GI physician groups by state, including the number of providers at each practice: 

Arizona

  • Arizona Digestive Health (Phoenix): 76

 

California

  • Unio Specialty Care (Los Angeles): 127

 

Connecticut

  • Connecticut GI (Hartford): 312

 

Florida

  • Gastro Health (Miami): 475
  • Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida PA (Fort Myers): 98
  • Borland Groover (Jacksonville): 87

 

Georgia

  • Atlanta Gastroenterology: 123

 

Illinois

  • GI Alliance of Illinois (Arlington Heights): 80

 

Maryland

  • Capital Digestive Care (Silver Spring): 128

 

Minnesota

  • Minnesota Gastroenterology (Minneapolis): 99

 

New Jersey

  • Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey (Woodland Park): 80

 

Oregon

  • The Oregon Clinic (Portland): 253

 

Pennsylvania

  • US Digestive Health (Exton): 155

 

Texas

  • Texas Digestive Disease Consultants (Dallas): 556
  • Digestive Health Associates of Texas (Melissa): 82

