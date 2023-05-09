Where gastroenterology falls on the list of highest-earning specialties

The average salary for gastroenterologists is $501,000, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023.

In the report, released April 14, Medscape surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties about their income, work hours, job satisfaction and more from Oct. 7, 2022, to Jan. 17, 2023.

Here are the 10 highest-earning specialties:

1. Plastic surgery: $619,000

2. Orthopedics: $573,000

3. Cardiology: $507,000

4. Urology: $506,000

5. Gastroenterology: $501,000

6. Otolaryngology: $485,000

7. Radiology: $483,000

8. Oncology: $463,000

9. Anesthesiology: $448,000

10. Dermatology: $443,000