What are the most rewarding, challenging factors for gastroenterologists?

Most gastroenterologists say making the world a better place or finding diagnoses for patients are the most rewarding aspects of their job, according to Medscape's Gastroenterologist Compensation Report 2021.
Gastroenterologists surveyed by Medscape from Oct. 6, 2020, through Feb. 11, 2021, also said regulations and working long hours were among the most challenging factors in their profession.
The most rewarding aspects:
Being very good at what I do/finding answers, diagnoses: 32 percent
Knowing I'm making the world a better place: 26 percent
Gratitude/relationships with patients: 18 percent
Making good money at a job that I like: 10 percent
Being proud of being a doctor: 7 percent
Teaching: 4 percent
The most challenging aspects:
Having so many rules and regulations: 22 percent
Dealing with difficult patients: 19 percent
Having to work long hours: 16 percent
Difficulties getting fair reimbursement from insurers: 13 percent
Working with an EHR system: 9 percent
Risks associated with treating COVID-19 patients: 8 percent
Worrying about being sued: 5 percent