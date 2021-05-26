What are the most rewarding, challenging factors for gastroenterologists?

Most gastroenterologists say making the world a better place or finding diagnoses for patients are the most rewarding aspects of their job, according to Medscape's Gastroenterologist Compensation Report 2021.

Gastroenterologists surveyed by Medscape from Oct. 6, 2020, through Feb. 11, 2021, also said regulations and working long hours were among the most challenging factors in their profession.

The most rewarding aspects:

Being very good at what I do/finding answers, diagnoses: 32 percent

Knowing I'm making the world a better place: 26 percent

Gratitude/relationships with patients: 18 percent

Making good money at a job that I like: 10 percent

Being proud of being a doctor: 7 percent

Teaching: 4 percent

The most challenging aspects:

Having so many rules and regulations: 22 percent

Dealing with difficult patients: 19 percent

Having to work long hours: 16 percent

Difficulties getting fair reimbursement from insurers: 13 percent

Working with an EHR system: 9 percent

Risks associated with treating COVID-19 patients: 8 percent

Worrying about being sued: 5 percent