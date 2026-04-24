Weill Cornell study points to new IBD treatment strategy

New York City-based Weill Cornell Medicine researchers identified a mechanism that may help suppress chronic intestinal inflammation, according to an April 24 study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.

The study examined how the immune system tolerates gut microbes and food proteins. Researchers found that blocking a specific immune signaling pathway, rather than activating it, expanded a subset of regulatory T cells and reduced gut inflammation in a preclinical model.

The finding contrasts with prior assumptions about how these immune cells function outside the gut, highlighting differences in intestinal immune regulation.

The discovery may inform new treatment approaches for inflammatory bowel disease, food allergies and other autoimmune conditions. Existing therapies that block the same signaling pathway have previously shown limited benefit, but researchers suggest their effectiveness may depend on restoring key immune cells or targeting patients in remission.

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