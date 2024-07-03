Unlocking gastroenterology procedure growth at ASCs

Gastroenterology procedures make up 10 of the 25 most common procedures performed at ASCs, and leaders continue to look to these procedures to facilitate growth.

James Leavitt, MD, director of clinical quality and outcomes of Miami-based Gastro Health, joined Becker's to discuss the best practices for ASCs performing GI procedures.

Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for clarity and length.

Question: What are the biggest opportunities for growth in outpatient ASC endoscopy?

Dr. James Leavitt: The most obvious and easiest way to increase growth in outpatient endoscopy is to optimize scheduling within the ASC. Appropriate block time allocation is essential. If certain physicians are not using at least 80% of their block time, then some of that time should be allocated to physicians who can fill these slots. This will help maximize the cases done.

Also, improving room turnaround time between cases will improve overall throughput. Looking for new procedures that can be done efficiently and cost effectively is another way to increase growth. For example, in certain situations adding endoscopic ultrasound and enteroscopy would be helpful. It would add to the case volume and also prevent migration of ASC-appropriate cases that physicians often do in the hospital outpatient setting between these more advanced cases Additionally, bravo capsule placement should also be moved into the ASC setting.