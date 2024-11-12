UAMS awarded $11M in grants for GI clinic, endoscopy center

The Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has earned $11 million in federal grants to create a gastroenterology clinic and endoscopy center in a nearby medical tower and upgrade the Monroe Building on its Little Rock campus.

One grant totaling $8 million will transform 15,000 square feet of unused UAMS-owned space on the seventh floor of Freeway Medical Tower into a GI clinic and outpatient endoscopy center, according to a Nov. 12 news release.

The GI clinic will occupy 9,000 square feet of space and will include 14 exam rooms. The advanced endoscopy space will cover 6,000 square feet of space and will include three or four endoscopy procedure rooms, patient prep and recovery areas.

Construction on the facility is slated to begin in June 2025. An additional $3 million grant will provide mechanical, electrical, plumbing and roofing upgrades at the Monroe Building.