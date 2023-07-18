GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Top hospitals for gastrointestinal care in Texas

Riz Hatton -  

Texas is home to seven of the best hospitals for gastrointestinal care, according to Healthgrades.

Healthgrades named the top 100 hospitals for gastrointestinal care for 2023. The company  recognized facilities with great patient outcomes in colorectal surgeries, gallbladder removal, upper gastrointestinal surgery, treating bowel obstruction, gastrointestinal bleeds and pancreatitis. 

Here are the top hospitals for gastrointestinal care in Texas:

Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center-Fort Worth 

Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas (Austin) 

HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake (Webster) 

Houston Methodist Hospital 

Medical City Plano 

Methodist Hospital (San Antonio) 

William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital (Dallas)

