Having a lot of rules and regulations is the most challenging part of being a gastroenterologist, according to Medscape's "Gastroenterologist Compensation Report 2023."
The data comes from a Medscape "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023 that surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties about their income, work hours, job satisfaction and more from Oct. 7 to Jan. 17.
Here is how gastroenterologists responded when asked about the most challenging part of their job, according to Medscape:
Having so many rules and regulations: 18 percent
Having to work long hours: 16 percent
Dealing with difficult patients: 15 percent
Difficulties getting fair reimbursement from or dealing with Medicare and/or other insurers: 15 percent
Working with an EHR system: 14 percent
Worrying about being sued: 6 percent
Danger/risk associated with treating patients with COVID-19: 1 percent
Other: 6 percent
Nothing: 8 percent