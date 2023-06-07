Having a lot of rules and regulations is the most challenging part of being a gastroenterologist, according to Medscape's "Gastroenterologist Compensation Report 2023."

The data comes from a Medscape "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023 that surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties about their income, work hours, job satisfaction and more from Oct. 7 to Jan. 17.

Here is how gastroenterologists responded when asked about the most challenging part of their job, according to Medscape:

Having so many rules and regulations: 18 percent

Having to work long hours: 16 percent

Dealing with difficult patients: 15 percent

Difficulties getting fair reimbursement from or dealing with Medicare and/or other insurers: 15 percent

Working with an EHR system: 14 percent

Worrying about being sued: 6 percent

Danger/risk associated with treating patients with COVID-19: 1 percent

Other: 6 percent

Nothing: 8 percent