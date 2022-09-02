The gastroenterology workforce: 7 stats

Riz Hatton  

There are 13,465 gastroenterologists in the U.S., according to the Merritt Hawkins physician revenue calculator.

Here are six more gastroenterology workforce statistics from the Merritt Hawkins physician revenue calculator:

  • Eighty percent of gastroenterologists in the U.S. are board certified.
  • Thirty percent of gastroenterologists in the U.S. are international medical graduates.
  • Fifty-two percent of gastroenterologists in the U.S. are 55 or older.
  • The average salary for gastroenterologists in the U.S. is $453,000.
  • Gastroenterologists' monthly inpatient and outpatient revenue is $247,106.
  • Gastroenterologists' annual inpatient and outpatient revenue is $2,965,278.

 

