The gastroenterology workforce: 7 stats

There are 13,465 gastroenterologists in the U.S., according to the Merritt Hawkins physician revenue calculator.
Here are six more gastroenterology workforce statistics from the Merritt Hawkins physician revenue calculator:
- Eighty percent of gastroenterologists in the U.S. are board certified.
- Thirty percent of gastroenterologists in the U.S. are international medical graduates.
- Fifty-two percent of gastroenterologists in the U.S. are 55 or older.
- The average salary for gastroenterologists in the U.S. is $453,000.
- Gastroenterologists' monthly inpatient and outpatient revenue is $247,106.
- Gastroenterologists' annual inpatient and outpatient revenue is $2,965,278.