The ASCs with the highest prices above Medicare in 13 states focus on endoscopy

Sage Transparency, a healthcare transparency database from the Employee's Forum of Indiana, has named the ASCs charging the highest percentage above Medicare payments to commercial insurers in every state based on the facility's Medicare reimbursement rate.

In 13 states, the most costly ASCs focus on endoscopy.

Sage's facility prices include the service fees but do not include physician fees. The rankings are based on data collected from over 2,000 ASCs nationwide.

Thirteen states where the ASCs with the highest prices relative to Medicare focus on endoscopy:

Alabama: Alabama Digestive Health Endoscopy Center (Birmingham)

Arizona: Chandler Endoscopy Ambulatory Surgery Center

Connecticut: Shoreline Endoscopy Center (Guilford)

Delaware: Seaford Endoscopy Center

Idaho: Idaho Endoscopy Center (Boise)

Indiana: Indiana Endoscopy Centers (Avon)

Iowa: Dubuque Endoscopy Center

Minnesota: East Metro Endoscopy Center (St. Paul)

Nebraska: Midwest Endoscopy Services (Omaha)

New York: Carnegie Hill Endoscopy (New York City)

Ohio: Westerville Endoscopy Center

Pennsylvania: Jefferson Endoscopy Center at Bala (Bala Cynwyd)

Rhode Island: Bayside Endoscopy Center (Providence)