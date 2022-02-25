Pennsylvania ASCs to open Saturdays for CRC screenings

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network is opening up some facilities for Saturday colorectal cancer screenings during two weekends in March, TribLive reported Feb. 25.

The screenings will be held March 12 at AHN's McCandless (Pa.) Endoscopy Center and Bethel Park (Pa.) Surgery Center, and on March 19 at the Pittsburgh-based North Shore Endoscopy Center and the Wexford (Pa.) Health + Wellness Pavilion. Screenings at all facilities will take place from 7:30 to 11 a.m., the report said.

"While colorectal cancer is among the most lethal and progressive forms of cancer, it is also highly preventable through routine colonoscopy," Gursimran Kochhar, MD, told TribLive. "And even if cancer is detected in the colon, it is highly curable if found early enough. The benefits of early screening, detection and treatment can truly be lifesaving."