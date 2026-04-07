Olympus, Canon offer endoscopic ultrasound system in US

On April 6, Olympus Corp. of the Americas and Canon Medical debuted the Aplio i800 EUS premium ultrasound system in the U.S.

The companies had formed a partnership in 2024 to collaborate on endoscopic ultrasound technology, with the Aplio i800 as the focus, according to an April 6 report at MassDevice.com.

Canon manufactures the Aplio i800 EUS system, and Olympus distributes it exclusively. The system supports imaging for endoscopic ultrasound procedures, including liver, pancreatic and gastrointestinal cases.

The platform is designed to support clinical assessment in hepato-pancreato-biliary conditions and includes differentiated tissue harmonic imaging, quick scan for automatic gain adjustment and full focus for uniform imaging.

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