Meet the leaders of United Digestive

United Digestive is a GI practice management company based in Atlanta that was formed as a partnership between Frazier Healthcare Partners and Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in 2018.

Here are the six leaders of the organization, according to its website:

Mark Gilreath: Mr. Gilreath is the CEO of United Digestive and facilitated the formation of the company in 2018 as a former operating partner of Frazier Healthcare Partners. He also founded EndoChoice in 2008, serving as its CEO until its 2016 acquisition by Boston Scientific.

Neal Patel, MD: Dr. Patel is the president of United Digestive, previously serving as chief strategy officer and vice president of clinical development. He is a member of the Digestive Health Provider Association board, the Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates physician executive committee and the American College of Gastroenterology's practice management committee.

John Suh, MD: Dr. Suh serves as United Digestive's chief medical officer and medical director for its Advanced Center for GI Therapeutics. He was also a member of the organization's inaugural physician executive committee and on the endoscopy governing board.

Edward Hay: Mr. Hay is United Digestive's chief operations officer and brings more than three decades of experience in physician practice management experience to the role. He most recently led ProHEALTH New York as senior vice president of operations.

Ron Fleming: Mr. Fleming is United Digestive's chief financial officer with over twenty years of experience in the medical field. He has previously held the CFO role at Prospira PainCare, AdCare Health Systems and Georgia Cancer Specialists.

Sam Vaill: Mr. Vaill currently serves as chief development officer for United Digestive. He was most recently the chief growth officer for Sequel Youth and Family Services, prior to serving as chief development officer for US Acute Care Solutions.