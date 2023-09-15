Meet the gastroenterologists leading the top 10 hospitals for gastroenterology

For more than 30 years, U.S. News & World Report has ranked the top hospitals in America for different specialties by state and nationwide.

U.S. News' "Best Hospitals" list of 2023, published Aug. 1, analyzed more than 1,600 hospitals in categories including cardiology, gastroenterology and orthopedics.

Here are the 10 hospitals ranked as the best in the U.S. for gastroenterology and their gastroenterologist leaders, including the hospitals' overall score out of 100:

1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Led by: Darrell Pardi, MD (division chair of gastroenterology and hepatology)

Score: 100

2. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Led by: Shelly Lu, MD (Women's Guild chair of gastroenterology)

Score: 92.3

3. UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Led by: Eric Esrailian, MD (chair of gastroenterology)

Score: 90.1

4. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

Led by: Mark Pochapin, MD (director of gastroenterology and hepatology)

Score: 87.6

5. Houston Methodist Hospital

Led by: Eamonn Martin Quigley, MD (director of Houston Methodist Lynda K. and David M. Underwood Center for Digestive Disorders)

Score: 87.5

6. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

Led by: Bruce Sands, MD (chief of gastroenterology)

Score: 87.3

7. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

Led by: Robert Brown, MD (chief of gastroenterology and hepatology)

Score: 85.9

8. Cleveland Clinic

Led by: Michelle Kang Kim, MD, PhD (chair of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition)

Score: 85.8

9. Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Led by: John Pandolfino, MD (chief of gastroenterology and hepatology)

Score: 83.9

10. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care-Stanford Hospital

Led by: W. Ray Kim, MD (chief of gastroenterology and hepatology)

Score: 82.8