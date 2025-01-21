Guardant Health secures Medicare coverage for CRC blood testing

Guardant Health has secured Medicare coverage from Palmetto for its blood test to monitor for disease recurrence in patients with colorectal cancer.

Guardant, a biotechnology company, provides a blood test on Guardant's Smart Liquid Biopsy platform that uses epigenomic analysis to detect circulating tumor DNA to predict GI cancer recurrence, according to a Jan. 21 news release.

The Guardant Reveal test is now covered by Medicare for use in the CRC surveillance setting after curative intent treatment. Previously, coverage expanded only to testing for CRC in the early post-surgical setting.