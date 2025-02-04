GI on-call compensation by the numbers

Gastroenterologists are on call an average of 55 days per year, according to a report from Physician Side Gigs, an online community of more than 195,000 physicians.

Here are five things to know about gastroenterologist on-call compensation:

1. Of those surveyed, 82% of gastroenterologists said being on call is required.

2. Only 45% reported receiving compensation for on-call duties.

3. Forty-four percent of gastroenterologists cited on-call responsibilities as a major contributor to burnout.

4. On-call shift rates varied from $350 to $2,000, with the highest rates reported among private practice partners.

5. Some gastroenterologists received higher daily rates after exceeding a certain number of on-call days in a month.









