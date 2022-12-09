Geisinger GI department recognized for lab testing campaign

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Adult Gastroenterology and Laboratory Medicine was awarded by The American Society for Clinical Pathology for its Choosing Wisely campaign, which educates patients on fecal occult blood testing.

The Choosing Wisely campaign seeks to educate patients and providers on unnecessary medical tests, treatments and procedures, according to a Dec. 9 press release.

Its award recognizes pathologists and lab professionals who make informed decisions about medical testing, and when it's necessary.

Geisinger's campaign educated patients and providers on the inappropriate use of fecal occult blood testing. The testing is intended to be used only for colorectal cancer screenings in ambulatory patients.