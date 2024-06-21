Geisinger expands GI fellowship program

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger is expanding its gastroenterology fellowship in an effort to combat specialist shortages.

Starting in July 2025, the program will accept four fellows per year, according to a June 20 LinkedIn post from Geisinger GI Chair Amitpal Johal, MD.

The program has already welcomed its first two fellows, bringing the total number of fellows at Geisinger to 20.

Geisinger is expanding the program in an effort to curb specialist shortages. The Association of American Medical Colleges predicts a shortage of 1,630 gastroenterologists by 2025 and 124,000 physicians by 2034.