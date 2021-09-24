Gastroenterology generates $3M in hospital revenue: 4 stats on GI incentives

Gastroenterology is expected to have a deficit of 1,630 physicians by 2025, according to a report by physician search and consulting firm Merritt Hawkins.

Note: Figures are based on 2,458 permanent physician and advanced practitioner search assignments that were ongoing or conducted by Merritt Hawkins/AMN Healthcare's physician staffing companies from April 2020 to March 2021.

Four stats to know:

1. Gastroenterologists' average starting salary declined one percent between 2020 and 2021 and 2019 and 2020 — from $457,000 to $453,000.

2. On average, gastroenterology generates $2,965,277 in net annual hospital revenue.

3. GI income from 2020-21 ranged from $125,000 to $750,000, with an average of $453,000.

4. Gastroenterology is expected to have a deficit of 1,630 physicians by 2025.