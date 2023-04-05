Gastroenterologists: 5 workforce stats to know

There are 15,678 active gastroenterologists in the country, according to the Association of American Medical College's "2022 Physician Specialty Data Report."

The report is based on data from the American Medical Association, the Census Bureau, and a national resident database and tracking system. Overall, it covers about 950,000 physicians and physicians-in-training among 48 of the largest specialties in 2021, according to a Jan. 12 AAMC news release.

Here are four more stats on the gastroenterology workforce to know:

1. A total of 12,576 gastroenterologists (80.3 percent) are men and 3,083 (19.7 percent) are women.

2. There are 20,830 people per active gastroenterologist.

3. Of all active gastroenterologists, 7,710 (49.2 percent) are younger than 55 and 7,965 (50.8 percent) are 55 or older.

4. The majority of gastroenterologists (14,116) practice patient care, whereas the remainder focus on teaching, research or other areas.