Gastro Health, GI Alliance & more: Who made the most transactions in 2021?

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Acquisition of gastroenterology practices by management service organizations accelerated in 2021, with powerhouses like Miami-based Gastro Health and Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance expanding their reach nationwide.

Here's a comprehensive list of acquisitions made by gastroenterology organizations in 2021:

This data was gathered from a report jointly published by consulting firm Fraser Healthcare and pharma research firm Spherix Global Insights. 

Gastro Health:

  • Private practice of Caren Bennett, MD, in Hollywood, Fla.
  • Digestive Disease Associates in Catonsville and Columbia, Md. 
  • Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associates in Alexandria, Va.
  • Hong Gastroenterology in Annandale, Va.
  • Ohio GI in Cincinnati
  • The Gastroenterology Group in Reston, Va.
  • Gastro Center of Florida in New Smyrna Beach
  • Mid Florida Gastroenterology Consultants in Ocoee, Fla.
  • Gastro-Intestinal Associates in Lima, Ohio
  • Digestive Care Center in Miami

GI Alliance:

  • Digestive Health Associates in Fort Worth, Texas
  • Austin (Texas) Gastro
  • Colorado Gastroenterology in Denver
  • Utah Gastroenterology in St. George
  • South Suburban Gastroenterology in Homewood, Ill.
  • Gastroenterology Associates of Florida in Wellington
  • East Valley Gastroenterology and Hepatology Associates in Chandler, Ariz.

United Digestive

  • East Atlanta (Ga.) Gastroenterology Associates
  • Associates in Digestive Health in Cape Coral, Fla. 
  • DeKalb (Ga.) Gastroenterology Associates 
  • Digestive Care Physicians in Johns Creek, Ga. 
  • Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, Fla. 

U.S. Digestive Health

  • Pottstown (Pa.) Ambulatory Center
  • Brandywine Valley Endoscopy in Downingtown, Pa. 
  • Hillmont Gastroenterology in Flourtown, Pa. 
  • Center for GI Health in Sellersville, Pa. 
  • Gastrointestinal Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, Pa. 

Pinnacle GI Partners

  • Michigan Institute of Gastroenterology and Capitol Colorectal Surgery in Lansing

Allied Digestive Health

  • Assured Healthcare Partners in New York City

One GI

  • Dayton (Ohio) GI 
  • Digestive Health Specialists in Tupelo, Miss.
  • Gastroenterology Health Partners in Memphis, Tenn.

Gastro Care Partners

  • Gastroenterology Associates of Wyoming in Casper 

PE Practice Solutions

  • Gastrointestinal and Liver Specialists of Tidewater in Suffolk, Va.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast