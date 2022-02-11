Gastro Health, GI Alliance & more: Who made the most transactions in 2021?

- Small
Acquisition of gastroenterology practices by management service organizations accelerated in 2021, with powerhouses like Miami-based Gastro Health and Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance expanding their reach nationwide.
Here's a comprehensive list of acquisitions made by gastroenterology organizations in 2021:
This data was gathered from a report jointly published by consulting firm Fraser Healthcare and pharma research firm Spherix Global Insights.
Gastro Health:
- Private practice of Caren Bennett, MD, in Hollywood, Fla.
- Digestive Disease Associates in Catonsville and Columbia, Md.
- Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associates in Alexandria, Va.
- Hong Gastroenterology in Annandale, Va.
- Ohio GI in Cincinnati
- The Gastroenterology Group in Reston, Va.
- Gastro Center of Florida in New Smyrna Beach
- Mid Florida Gastroenterology Consultants in Ocoee, Fla.
- Gastro-Intestinal Associates in Lima, Ohio
- Digestive Care Center in Miami
GI Alliance:
- Digestive Health Associates in Fort Worth, Texas
- Austin (Texas) Gastro
- Colorado Gastroenterology in Denver
- Utah Gastroenterology in St. George
- South Suburban Gastroenterology in Homewood, Ill.
- Gastroenterology Associates of Florida in Wellington
- East Valley Gastroenterology and Hepatology Associates in Chandler, Ariz.
United Digestive
- East Atlanta (Ga.) Gastroenterology Associates
- Associates in Digestive Health in Cape Coral, Fla.
- DeKalb (Ga.) Gastroenterology Associates
- Digestive Care Physicians in Johns Creek, Ga.
- Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, Fla.
U.S. Digestive Health
- Pottstown (Pa.) Ambulatory Center
- Brandywine Valley Endoscopy in Downingtown, Pa.
- Hillmont Gastroenterology in Flourtown, Pa.
- Center for GI Health in Sellersville, Pa.
- Gastrointestinal Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, Pa.
Pinnacle GI Partners
- Michigan Institute of Gastroenterology and Capitol Colorectal Surgery in Lansing
Allied Digestive Health
- Assured Healthcare Partners in New York City
One GI
- Dayton (Ohio) GI
- Digestive Health Specialists in Tupelo, Miss.
- Gastroenterology Health Partners in Memphis, Tenn.
Gastro Care Partners
- Gastroenterology Associates of Wyoming in Casper
PE Practice Solutions
- Gastrointestinal and Liver Specialists of Tidewater in Suffolk, Va.