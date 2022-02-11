Gastro Health, GI Alliance & more: Who made the most transactions in 2021?

Acquisition of gastroenterology practices by management service organizations accelerated in 2021, with powerhouses like Miami-based Gastro Health and Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance expanding their reach nationwide.

Here's a comprehensive list of acquisitions made by gastroenterology organizations in 2021:

This data was gathered from a report jointly published by consulting firm Fraser Healthcare and pharma research firm Spherix Global Insights.

Gastro Health:

Private practice of Caren Bennett, MD, in Hollywood, Fla.

Digestive Disease Associates in Catonsville and Columbia, Md.

Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associates in Alexandria, Va.

Hong Gastroenterology in Annandale, Va.

Ohio GI in Cincinnati

The Gastroenterology Group in Reston, Va.

Gastro Center of Florida in New Smyrna Beach

Mid Florida Gastroenterology Consultants in Ocoee, Fla.

Gastro-Intestinal Associates in Lima, Ohio

Digestive Care Center in Miami

GI Alliance:

Digestive Health Associates in Fort Worth, Texas

Austin (Texas) Gastro

Colorado Gastroenterology in Denver

Utah Gastroenterology in St. George

South Suburban Gastroenterology in Homewood, Ill.

Gastroenterology Associates of Florida in Wellington

East Valley Gastroenterology and Hepatology Associates in Chandler, Ariz.

United Digestive

East Atlanta (Ga.) Gastroenterology Associates

Associates in Digestive Health in Cape Coral, Fla.

DeKalb (Ga.) Gastroenterology Associates

Digestive Care Physicians in Johns Creek, Ga.

Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, Fla.

U.S. Digestive Health

Pottstown (Pa.) Ambulatory Center

Brandywine Valley Endoscopy in Downingtown, Pa.

Hillmont Gastroenterology in Flourtown, Pa.

Center for GI Health in Sellersville, Pa.

Gastrointestinal Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, Pa.

Pinnacle GI Partners

Michigan Institute of Gastroenterology and Capitol Colorectal Surgery in Lansing

Allied Digestive Health

Assured Healthcare Partners in New York City

One GI

Dayton (Ohio) GI

Digestive Health Specialists in Tupelo, Miss.

Gastroenterology Health Partners in Memphis, Tenn.

Gastro Care Partners

Gastroenterology Associates of Wyoming in Casper

PE Practice Solutions