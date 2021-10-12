Fidmi Medical raises $2.2M, launches sale of endoscopy device in US

Fidmi Medical, an Israeli medical device company, has completed a $2.2 million financing round and commercially launched its percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy device in the U.S., the company said Oct. 11.

Investors in the financing round included medical supply company Micro-Tech and Trendlines Group, a medical and agricultural device company.

Fidmi Medical said its gastrostomy tube is a more durable and comfortable option for patients that can be changed without a medical professional and resists accidental dislodgment. It received FDA clearance for its device in October 2019.