Exact Science Q3 revenue jumped 31%: 5 notes

Exact Sciences reported an increase in third-quarter revenue, including a 31 percent jump in screening revenue compared to the same period last year.

Five takeaways from the company's financial report released Nov. 2:

1. Revenue in the third quarter was $456.4 million, up 12 percent from the same period last year.

2. Net loss was $166.9 million, or $1.35 per share.

3. Screening revenue, which includes Cologuard tests, increased 31 percent to $280.4 million.

4. Precision oncology revenue was $145.4 million, a 59 percent increase compared to the same time last year. COVID-19 testing revenue was $30.6 million, down 70 percent for the same period.

5. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $16.3 million.