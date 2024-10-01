Combined endoscopy, colonoscopy safer for GLP-1 patients: Study

Patients taking GLP-1 receptor agonists have a lower risk of food retention when an esophagogastroduodenoscopy is combined with a colonoscopy, according to an Oct. 1 MedPage Today report.

The report is based on a small study of more than 200 adults that was published in a JAMA Network Open research letter.

There were no instances of gastric food retention for patients who underwent a combined EGD-colonoscopy, regardless of GLP-1 drug use, according to the letter.

Among the group undergoing an EGD alone, food retention occurred in 17.4% of patients on a GLP-1 drug. Of the four cases of retention, one was graded as moderate and three were graded as large.

GLP-1 agonist users undergoing colonoscopy were more likely to have inadequate bowel preparation versus non-users.

The study included 209 patients undergoing an EGD alone (33%), a colonoscopy alone (33%), or a combined procedure (34%) from January to June 2023.