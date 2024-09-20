App-based GI platform reduces health disparities: Study

A new study from digital health platform Cylinder, published in BMJ Open Gastroenterology, found that app-based digestive health management platforms can reduce health disparities among underrepresented populations.

The study, which included patients across a diverse mix of race, gender and socioeconomic status, examined the effects of Cylinder’s app-based digestive health management platform. The platform offers symptom tracking, personalized medical nutrition therapy, GI-specific health coaching and targeted education.

The study found that about 85% of app users reported significant improvements in GI symptoms. Ninety-two percent of African American app users and 86% of women reported the highest rates of health improvement. These two populations also reported the highest improvement rates after using the app.

About 76% of Cylinder app users reported feeling happier, with 89% of African American users reporting the highest improvement.