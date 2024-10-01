AI-powered module coming to 400+ GI Alliance locations

GI Alliance — the largest GI practice network in the country — will introduce Medtronic's GI Genius to its over 400 locations nationwide.

GI Genius is an AI-powered endoscopy module. GI Alliance opted to add the technology after an initial trial at three of GI Alliance's member networks "demonstrated a numerically significant improvement in polyp detection rates," according to a news release obtained by Becker's.

The technology is used to assist in colonoscopies and can reduce the chances of missed polyps by up to 50%, with a 99.7% to 100% sensitivity rate.

"We are thrilled to integrate GI Genius into our managed practices," Jim Weber, MD, and CEO of GI Alliance said in the release. "This unique relationship with Medtronic aligns with our commitment to providing our patients with the highest standard of care."