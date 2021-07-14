ACG names co-editors-in-chief of 'The American Journal of Gastroenterology'

The American College of Gastroenterology named Jasmohan Bajaj, MD, and Millie Long, MD, as co-editors-in-chief of The American Journal of Gastroenterology.

Both will assume the new roles in 2022, according to a July 14 news release.

Dr. Bajaj is a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University and Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center. He's an active researcher and has been published in several journals including Gastroenterology, Journal of Hepatology and Nature.

Dr. Long is a physician at the University of North Carolina Multidisciplinary Inflammatory Bowel Diseases Center. Her research focuses on complications of IBD, women's health and clinical epidemiology.