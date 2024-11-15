8 GI studies changing the industry

From studies on endoscopy to IBD, the gastroenterology industry has seen several major changes over the past year.

Here are eight studies to know, according to a Nov. 12 report from Medscape:

1. Capsule endoscopy in patients taking GLP-1s: Researchers from Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., investigated video capsule endoscopy in patients with diabetes who were taking GLP-1s versus a control group with diabetes not taking GLP-1s. Researchers found that in 7% of the 68 patients in the GLP-1 cohort, the video capsule endoscopy actually failed to pass through the stomach, whereas it passed successfully in all 68 patients in the control group.

2. Barrett esophagus on the rise among young patients: Young-onset BE (patients less than 50 years old) accounted for 20% of all incident cases based on a study of patients across 88 healthcare organizations.

3. Novel biologics for eosinophilic esophagitis: A study led by Evan Dellon, MD, from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, analyzed two different dosing regimens of cendakimab, a biologic agent in development for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis. Patients took 360 milligrams once weekly for 48 weeks, or 360 milligrams once weekly for 24 weeks followed by 360 milligrams every other week for 24 weeks — versus a placebo for 48 weeks. There was a significant effect for both cendakimab regimens in terms of symptom improvement and histologic response.

4. No benefit to adding Bezlotoxumab to fecal microbiota transplantation: Bezlotoxumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds to C difficile toxin B. This drug has been studied and is approved for use at a cost of approximately $4,000 per dose. Patients with inflammatory bowel disease were eligible for inclusion if they had had two or more episodes of C difficile infection. They were then randomized in a 1-to-1 ratio to receive either a single infusion of bezlotoxumab or placebo. Researchers observed no statistically significant difference between the two cohorts.

5. Additional positive data for seladelpar in primary biliary cholangitis and cirrhosis: Reassuring findings were presented on seladelpar, which was granted accelerated approval by the FDA in August. Seladelpar is a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist that works in biliary cholangitis by regulating the genes involved in blocking biliary bile acid synthesis and controlling inflammation and fibrosis. Researchers saw positive early-stage results.

6. Advantages to respiratory syncytial virus vaccination in IBD: As early as 2021, RSV vaccinations were recommended for patients with IBD. Studies show GI specialists should be aggressive in recommending this vaccine to patients with IBD.

7. The impact of palliative care consultations in decompensated cirrhosis: Data showed the importance of palliative care consultation on 30- and 90-day readmission in patients with decompensated cirrhosis, which is a major cause of morbidity and mortality. If patients had a consultation, it was associated with a dramatic effect on readmission at 30 and 90 days.

8. Auxora: A novel treatment for acute pancreatitis: A drug called Auxora, a calcium release-activated calcium-channel inhibitor, can aggravate acute pancreatitis and accelerate systemic inflammatory response syndrome.